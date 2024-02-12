ALIBI Music Packs Energy, Confidence and Female Swagger into Release of ‘Attitude Femme Pop’

Serving up the female swagger in 17 high-energy songs, ALIBI Music’s “Attitude Femme Pop” will leave listeners feeling like they can take on the world. The new, royalty-free album features full lyrical female vocal performances and razor-sharp modern production, plus ALIBI’s signature track structure, stems and alt versions for max customization. LISTEN

Behind the majority of tracks on “Attitude Femme Pop” is talented producer/composer Phoebe Danskin, who drew their vision from her cheerleading music background with help from top-liner co-writers Lio Rocki, Glenna Bree and Jayy Starr.

“This album is the epitome of my strengths… marrying my cheer-hype music background instincts with my fine-tuned, sync-oriented skill-sets to create fiery hot, fun, exciting, badass, high-value music,” said Danskin. “I love that I got to co-write with wonderful top-liners and that together we made something we are all proud of.”

Percussive synth basses, pounding pop drums and bold, in-your-face instrumentation make “Attitude Femme Pop” an unruly, confident and defiant album perfectly suited to fashion branding, youthful promos, reality TV and more. Irreverent, edgy and full of energy, these production music cues would also work well in hype reels, e-sports and game promos.

Danskin is a Berklee College of Music grad who has been writing/producing original songs since 2013, with her music used by Toyota/Apple Music, Six Flags/Coca-Cola, KFC, Instacart/Walmart, Maybelline, Sephora, HP Inc, Meta, Mattel, Valve Corp., EA Sports FIFA, Honey Bunches of Oats, Snap Inc, Ebay, VIZIO, Remitly, GoPro, Netflix, HBO Max, NBA and MTV, among others.

When asked which song was her favorite on “Attitude Femme Pop,” she responded: “Oh man, that’s a tough one. It’d have to be a tie between Are You Ready For It, Louder and Crushin It. All of these songs are just downright FUN; working on them felt like bouncing around a playground with the coolest of friends — my top-line collaborators!”

Founded in 2011, ALIBI Music is a leading provider of royalty-free music and sound effects for license in advertising, trailers, promos, programming, video games and all other forms of multimedia content. The company's expertly curated catalogs are produced and structured especially for storytelling, with high-quality, searchable tracks, alternate mixes and stems delivering clients robust versatility.