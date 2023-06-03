Alex Miller Takes Starring Role In His New Music Video, “Girl, I Know A Guy”

American Idol alum Alex Miller continues to push his comfort zone, taking on the male lead in his latest music video, “Girl, I Know A Guy.” While Alex has appeared in each of his previous videos, it has been in a performance capacity; this is his first outing as an actor. “I really enjoyed it,” Miller admits. “I’m a huge fan of Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks, and so I just channelled them and let ‘er rip.” His approach worked; Pitt’s pouty simmer and Hanks’ sense of humor are evident throughout. The clip opens to a sunlit bedroom and a leggy brunette beginning her day. Quick cuts are used to jump the story forward with Alex sitting on the tailgate of a pickup truck, singing his heart out. Cut back to the female lead as she enters her local coffee shop, and Alex appears as a smitten waiter and the romancing begins. Between free coffee and a forgotten handbag, the stars align and, in a dream sequence the two lovebirds romp through an idyllic meadow towards what promises, surely, to be a life of bliss. It’s an upbeat treatment for a mid-tempo love song – and it’s pure Alex Miller. The video premiered on Miller’s YouTube channel today.

Conceptualized by Director / Videographer Steve Kinney and shot at The Bluebird restaurant in Stanford, Kentucky and on rolling farmland in Lancaster, KY, the “Girl, I Know A Guy” video is a nice “step out of the box” for the up-and-coming Country star. Miller shares the spotlight with actress Calloway Denton, who was featured in his previous video, “When God Made The South.”

“She made it easy for me,” says Alex, whose limited acting experience consisted of a four-year-run as a toy soldier (K-3rd grade), and a portrayal of Captain Hook at the age of 10. “Now, I think acting would be a pretty cool gig,” he adds with a laugh. “I’d love to be a gunslinger in an old Western or a mobster in a 1920s gangster film.”

Movie roles will have to wait however, as Miller is fully committed to his music at this point. The best piece of advice he received during his Season 19 run on the popular show was to continually “expand his boundaries” and to explore … and that’s exactly what he does on his upcoming EP, due out in October. Between now and then he has a slew of dates booked.

Upcoming shows include:

June 10 – Hodgenville, KY – City Celebration

June 11 – Nashville, TN – Sunday Mornin’ Country Event (Opry House stage)

June 16 – Clarence, MO – Clarence Homecoming

June 19 – Peru, IN – Miami County 4-H Fair

June 24 – Murray, KY – Froggy 103.7 Summer Concert Series

July 3 – Charleston, IL – Red, White & Blue Days (Drake Milligan)

July 5 – Ft. Loramie, OH – Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes (Drake Milligan)

July 20 – Elk River, MN – Sherburne County Fair

July 21 – Valparaiso, IN – Porter County Agricultural Fair

Aug 3 – Brainerd, MN – Crow Wing County Fair

Aug 5 – Sutton, WV – Braxton Co. Fair (Noah Thompson)

Aug 9 – Burlington, KY – Boone Co. Fair

Aug 12 – Cortland, VA – Franklin Southampton County Fair

Aug 14-16 – Sedalia, MO – Missouri State Fair

Aug 17 – Louisville, KY – KY State Fair (Chris Janson)

Aug 18 – Lewisburg, WV – West Virginia State Fair

Aug 19 – Centre Hall, PA – Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)

Aug 24 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair

Aug 26 – Pennsboro, WV – Hootenanny at Boston’s Farm

Sept 9 – West Lebanon, IN – TBA

Sept 10 – Arcola, IL – Arcola Broomcorn Festival

Sept 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – OK State Fair (Tracy Byrd)

Sept 22 – Lawrenceburg, KY – Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Sept 30 – Deerfield, WI – TBA

Currently, the “Girl, I Know A Guy” (Billy Jam Records) single is “bubbling under” at Country radio, and fans can purchase HERE now.

Alex’s complete schedule is available on his website, and music lovers can stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Spotify.

About Alex Miller