AC Radio Ups Its Game

Shawn Mendes is about as hot as they come for a major solo recording artist. After his break-up with another pop icon, he wrote and produced this song called “When You’re Gone” (Island/Republic) that he says tells the tale of what he had been going through. I believe that the experience has served him well and that it allowed him to create one of his most powerful singles to date. Harry Styles is also as hot as they come. His new “As It Was” (Columbia) has been added to nearly all of our reporting stations as our music and program directors are all over this one big time. You go Harry Styles, as you are on it.

Pharrell Williams is back at radio and that has been a welcome sight for many of us that work and report on radio activity. “Just A Cloud Away” (Columbia) is the gem that he has brought us and I must admit that I didn’t hear it at first but after a few listens I totally understand what this song is all about. Regardless, it’s about hits and this one fits the bill big time. The Weeknd is also serving up one of his better ones. “Out Of Time” (XO/Republic) is yet another masterpiece from an artist that has truly taken hold of some great opportunities. This Canadian knows just what he’s doing & a big congrats at that.

The Walters are taking over the pop music world and why not. Their new red-hot “I Love You So” (Warner) is one of the best new songs to be released so far in 2022. Make sure you spend a little time with this masterpiece, but better yet, start playing it in a full rotation. Diplo has teamed up with Miguel for a musical gem. “Don’t Forget My Love” (Mad Decent/RCA) is the one that is getting raves just about everywhere it’s being played. It appears that this duet is as strong as they come & we are believers.

Iann Dior has a good thing in the works and make no mistake about it. “Let You” (10K Projects/Capitol) is the one that is pulling in requests that appear to be out of control. It wasn’t sure about it at first but after a few spins I must admit that I am hooked. Also making bold and rather beautiful moves is Olivia Rox. The single “Been This Way B4” (Songbird) has really taken off to huge numbers and this one has Top5 potential to be sure.

Baker Grace has taken hold at the format and that is only a very good thing. “Midnight Thoughts” (Riveting Music) is not on the big label but it really doesn’t matter as radio is embracing it without all of the hype. That has to tell you something. Dove Cameron has a huge hit in the works. “Boyfriend” (Disruptor/Columbia) is a real winner and each and every week we can see the growth of this record. It appears that all of the hard work is finally paying off and we are happy to see the success so well deserved,

Charlotte Sands is rocking the free work with a real solid offering. “Dress” (CS/Lakeside/PIVTL) is the jam that I’m talking about and what real ear candy do we have here. Try it and you will see what the magic and hype is all about. Rebecca Angel needs no real hype as her new “Waiting in Vain” (Timeless Grooves) takes off to solid and amazing numbers. She is truly the “real deal” & all of her singles have managed to be chart toppers. This one is no exception so make sure to add this one to your list of hits.

Limberlost is off like a rocket and make no mistake there. “Long Way From Home” (VonArtists) is their debut track and it appears that this one is well on it’s way to big time success. ReLove is back with a solid new single. “Looking For A Reason” (AWAL) is extremely strong and well-produced. Give it a shot and you will see. Also picking up magical numbers is Jamie Alimorad with “Give A Little Lovin'” (Knothole).

Larry Pascale is on the move with “Seventeen Hundred Miles To Austin“ (Hailex) and we could not be more thrilled for Larry. Imagine Dragons are taking their movie song “Enemy” (KidinaKorner/Interscope) to the top of many charts. It’s so hot that they have already released another single just to keep the fire burning. They really don’t need to get too crazy as they are already one of the best bands out there. I’ll have more gems to discuss with you next time right here God willing.