2024 SUMMER HITS

It’s finally that time of year that brings great music to the forefront. Summer music seems to showcase the songs that we all remember through the years. With the Summer of 2024 there is a great volume of music to keep us singing along throughout this most cherished season. From the major label artists to the Independent bands and recording artists, we have been slammed with some of the best music so far this year. It appears that many artists took time to share with us their very best. The only problem is that we are so jammed with music that it’s hard to keep all of these new songs in good chart positions. The best will have to just battle it out and we shall see how many get the fare shot that they so deserve.

This is also the prime tour season for many artists and bands are on the road this summer where they get the opportunity to play live shows and finally make some good money. From stadiums to sheds and even smaller clubs, acts are finally getting out there making this one of the best concert seasons we have seen in years. From Taylor Swift, where she has been breaking attendance records here and all around the world, to the huge list of Country artists that are out and about, this may be the best time to take in a show or two as so many great acts are bringing their music to your area. From Los Angeles, New York to Nashville many of these charted artists are taking advantage of this great time period.

Major label artists abound at radio this time of year. Sabrina Carpenter is having the best Summer season of her young career. Her new and powerful single “Please Please Please” (Island/Republic) is fast becoming a solid seasonal hit track. Ariana Grande is lighting up the airways this Summer with her ever so popular “the boy is mine” (Republic). The very exciting Chappell Roan are pulling in some rather huge numbers for their “Good Luck, Babe!” (Island/Republic) and from the looks of our current charts in this issue you can see the large volume of new music coming in from the independent artists and bands from all across the USA and around the world. Some rather exciting music at that.

This also will be known for the Summer of crossover hit singles. Record labels have come to realize that one format maybe not be enough for breaking singles at radio. No one is doing better across formats than Dasha. The single “Austin” (Warner/WMN) is breaking from Country, HotAC to even Top40 with some rather dramatic results. Another artist that is breaking huge for this summer across formats is Shaboozey. The single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (American Dogwood/Empire) is such a monster hit that almost every format is putting this monster hit into a power rotation. This will be the Summer of Shaboozey.

If crossover is not enough for you then you may consider pairing up with other artists. Beyonce has done that a few times on her current album. Taylor Swift has teamed up with Post Malone for a #1 single. “Fortnight” (Republic) is truly one of the biggest hits for this Summer. Morgan Wallen has teamed up with a number of artists from Pop to Country. Dylan Marlow & Dylan Scott have teamed up for the powerhouse Country hit “Boys Back Home” (Columbia Nash/Curb/PIA) and Post Malone has joined forces with Blake Shelton with “Pour Me A Drink” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) that is breaking fast at radio. Joining another artist these days may be just the ticket for a hit single these days.

