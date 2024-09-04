2024 Summer Hits at Country Radio

Kelsea Ballerini has teamed up with pop star Noah Kahan for a song that is breaking fast on Country radio. “Cowboys Cry Too” (Black River Ent) actually hit the top of the ”most added” at the format and now everybody is adding the song just to keep up. It’s a great new sound for Country that many are already starting to enjoy. Old Dominion keeps rolling out the hits at Country. “Coming Home” (Columbia Nashville) is their latest and what a fine entry this one is. You can’t go wrong by adding a little Old Dominion to your list of favorites.

Gabby Barrett is dancing by herself during the Summer of 2024. “Dance Like No One’s Watching” (Warner Nashville/WAR) is her latest and I must admit that she’s one of my all-time favorites from the American Idol franchise to take it all the way. Brantley Gilbert & A Cooke have joined forces to bring “Over When We’re Sober” (Valory/BigLoud/BackBlocks) to the format. It’s really quite a great track at that.

Drew Parker is making some bold and beautiful moves on radio and make no mistake about that. “Love The Leavin'” (Warner Nashville/WMN) is the one that is fast becoming a real favorite among our many music and program directors. Also getting reaves at radio is Brian Kelley. His new “Acres” (Big Machine) is fast becoming the talk of the town in country music. This is a song that has lasting strength and could be a top charter in record time if given a fair shot.

Jelly Roll is at his best once again and time after time. “I Am Not Okay” (BMG/Republic/Stoney Creek) is his new one and this is yet another reminder of making smart choices when picking songs to record. Hardy is also another artist that makes really smart choices. “SIX FEET UNDER (Caleigh’s Song)” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) is yet another masterpiece from this multi-talented recording artist. We’ll see how it all plays out this summer.

Post Malone has teamed up with Blake Shelton for a real super party song. “Pour Me A Drink” (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) is the track that has the two now becoming best drinking pals. Love this one for sure. George Birge has been taking his time but is most certainly pulling past the pack slowly but surely as “Cowboy Songs” (RECORDS Nashville) is fast becoming a solid hit.

Bailey Zimmerman is off like a rocket this Summer of 24. “Holy Smokes” (WMN/WEA/Elektra) is the jam that has everybody singing along. I’m also loving the new Tucker Wetmore single that is super red hot. “Wind Up Missin’ You” (Back Blocks/EMI Nashville) is as good as they come and make no mistake about this one for sure. Dasha truly has the crossover hit of the Summer. “Austin” (Warner/WMN) is such a bold and big track breaking across formats bit time.

Riley Green has another winner in the works “Damn Good Day To Leave” (Nashville Harbor) is the single that is fast becoming everyone’s new favorite. The pairing of Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott has become the biggest winner out this month. “Boys Back Home” (Columbia Nash/Curb/PIA) is a solid powerhouse and many programmers from across the USA agree with this monster hit.

Joey Canyon is rocking strong at the format. His “Up Yours” (Glo Dot) is fast becoming a solid anthem around the nation. Kenneth Morris and “My Father’s Field” (MPCIII Inc) is fast becoming a solid favorite. Cliff & Susan make some rather amazing music as their rendition of “Into the Mystic” (MTS) takes hold big time. Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats with “The Beach” (Beyond Yacht) could be the song of Summer. The always amazing and brilliant James Younger’s “I’m Leaving The Past Behind” (Hologram) is a real solid crowd pleaser. So many great songs on Country radio that deserve your attention so please get on as many as you can. I’ll have more for you next time right here.