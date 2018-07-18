Zigaboo Modeliste & Hal Blaine Honored At Grammy Salute To Music Legends

DW endorsees, Hal Blaine and Joseph ‘Zigaboo’ Modeliste, of the influential, award-winning band The Meters, will be honored with a Special Merit Award in the ‘GRAMMY Salute to Legends®’ on July 14th, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Renowned rhythmic genius Zigaboo, is a trailblazer in the invention of funk grooves and new musical concepts, making his drum patterns and the music of The Meters one of the most sampled in history. Considered the inventor of modern pop drumming, Hal’s original, extrovert style and his talent to craft the perfect drum part, adding color and cool musical fills to any genre of music, have helped make him the most recorded drummer in history.

This year sees Zigaboo and The Meters celebrating their 50th Anniversary. Their Lifetime Achievement Award honors the contribution of outstanding artistic significance the band has made over the last five decades. Their unique style makes The Meters and Zigaboo the benchmark numerous musicians seek to attain, inspiring a wide range of music genres across the years. Voted the 18th Best Drummer of All Time in 2016 in Rolling Stone Magazine, Zigaboo is highly respected by both musicians and fans and has played with Keith Richards, Robert Palmer, Dr. John and many more.

During his impressive career, Hal Blaine has worked with more than one hundred top artists including Sinatra, The Beach Boys and Elvis Presley, recording more than forty number one hits tracks in the process. An inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he has spent his career inventing distinctive percussive hooks and laying down some of the most identifiable beats in popular music. The primary drummer of the infamous The Wrecking Crew, Hal’s true legacy is the adaptability of his drumming to the musical session or genre, regardless of difficulty or era.

