Zann Fredlund Named PD for KXXM/San Antonio and KHFI/Austin

Zann Fredlund is named Program Director for CHR KXXM-FM (96.1 Now) in San Antonio and CHR KHFI-FM (96.7 Kiss FM) in Austin, effective immediately. Zann joins the central Texas markets from co-owned iHeartMedia Seattle, where she most recently served as the Assistant Program Director for KBKS-FM (Hits 106). She began her career at WTDY (Wired 96.5) in Philadelphia and is a graduate of Temple University.

“This is a huge move for Central Texas! Zann brings a powerhouse mix of experience and innovation that’s set to revolutionize KHFI & KXXM’s presence, both on-air and online,” said iHeartMedia San Antonio & Austin Senior Vice President of Programming Jason McCollim. “Zann is all about creating top-notch content, guiding exceptional talent, and positioning our stations as the ultimate destination for dynamic music and information. We can’t wait to see her impact.”

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to join the incredibly talented and innovative team at iHeartMedia Central Texas,” added Fredlund. “I’d like to extend a huge thank you to Amy Leimbach and Jason McCollim for entrusting me to be part of the vision for iHeartMedia’s heritage CHR brands in San Antonio and Austin. I’d also like to thank my Seattle family who have welcomed me here with open arms. Without the guidance of Maynard, Rich Moore, Mark Glynn and the rest of the team in Seattle, I would not be embarking on this exciting opportunity in 2024.”