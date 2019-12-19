Zandra Vibes Announces The Release Of Her New Single “Intoxicated”

Anaka Records is excited to announce the release, of the new single “Intoxicated” from alternative R&B artist Zandra Vibes, available on all digital platforms.

Anaka Records is excited to announce the release of the new single “Intoxicated” from alternative R&B artist Zandra Vibes, available on all digital platforms December 13th, 2019. Alternative R&B artist Zandra Vibes is closing out 2019 strong with the release of another new single, titled “Intoxicated.” Her third release for 2019 was written by DreLue and was produced by Charles Davids and Dwayne Moore. This ambient, bass-filled, alternative R&B track is a VIBE! This single is about the intoxicating feeling of being in love and how it can be intoxicating to the point of making you lose sound judgment when it comes to affairs of the heart. This intoxicating single is scheduled to be released on December 13th, 2019, with the visuals dropping on December 17th.

Since last Fall, Zandra has made several guest appearances. She continues December 14th, hosting a charity event in Boston, MA. called the “The Joy of Giving” benefiting Toys for Tots and Score 4 More. Zandra also has a scheduled performance in Minneapolis, MN. on December 20th, in addition to many appearances planned for 2020. When asked what it means to give back and participate in charitable events, she had this to say, “Taking the time to give back has always been such an important aspect of life for me. It’s a reminder of the interconnection we as humans have to each other and that no one person is an island.”