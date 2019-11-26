Zandra Vibes Announces Release Of New Single “Anxiety”

Anaka Records is excited to announce the release, of the new single “Anxiety” from alternative R&B artist Zandra Vibes, available on all digital platforms December 12th, 2019.

Alternative R&B artist Zandra Vibes is closing out 2019 strong with the release of her new single “Anxiety”. Zandra co-wrote “Anxiety” with 7x Grammy nominee, Billboard and ASCAP songwriter of the year Taj Jackson. She was inspired in her co-writing of ‘Anxiety’ by the feeling you have after an intense night of physical union with another person and experiencing that the person is still with you, even though they are gone. Taj says of his inspiration, “It’s a deeper sense of love, not losing the persons touch even when they’re not physically touching you… not wanting to let go and being mesmerized by the essence of them and it can feel very similar to anxiety”. The mesmerizing, bass laden production was produced by Charles Davids and Dwayne Moore and coupled with Zandra’s signature airy, mystical vocals. This sensual single is scheduled to be released on December 12th, 2019 with the visuals dropping on December 16th.

Since last Fall Zandra has made several guest appearances. She continues, on December 14th hosting a charity event in Boston, MA. called the “The Joy of Giving” benefitting Toys for Tots and Score 4 More. Zandra also has a scheduled performance in Minneapolis, MN. on December 20th in addition to many scheduled appearances for 2020. When asked what it means to give back and participate in charitable events, she had this to say, “Taking the time to give back has always been such an important aspect of life for me. It’s a reminder of the interconnectedness we as humans have to each other and that no one person is an island”.

Contact Information: Anaka Records Dwayne Moore manager of Zandra Vibes zandravibesmgmt@gmail.com

