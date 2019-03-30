Zamaera Reflects on Life’s Challenges in Savage Debut EP, Z

Following the release of her emotional and raw single “Z vs Z,” Zamaera proves she is a lyrical rap force to be reckoned with. Zamaera’s debut EP, Z, dives further into the young artist’s growth and reflection of her own personal relationships and changes over the past few years. She’s gained recognition as one of the hottest female rappers out of Southeast Asia and proves she is ready to take on the world with her riveting and highly anticipated debut EP. Z is now available to stream and download on music platforms worldwide.

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Z follows a central theme of how we take on life’s ever-changing challenges, including the trials and tribulations of heartbreak. “When it comes to growth and progression, I think personal reflection and love stands out the most as a common theme that others can relate to,” says Zamaera. “All four songs required me to really think about the changes that occurred within myself over the past few years.” Zamaera’s song “Truth” off of the EP features a softer poetic R&B flow, while “KMS” (her rendition of the classic “Killing Me Softly”) includes a much harder and lyrical hip-hop rhythm. Zamaera’s ability to flawlessly transcend mainstream hip-hop norms with her artistic duality in Z validates her place as a one-of-a-kind emerging female rap artist.

The promising emcee worked on the entirety of her EP with producer and pianist Floyd “Timeless” Thomas, a 14-time Billboard-charting producer and musician, alongside The Matt Jones Orchestra. When asked about what she thought the Matt Jones Orchestra brought the record, Zamaera stated, “Hip-hop is not exclusive to digital creations only… classical music lives in everything that we do.” Additionally, Zamaera added that the EP is open to the listener’s interpretation. “Any underlying message they capture from the music has to be their own.”

Zamaera started her professional music career as a singer-songwriter. As she grew personally and musically, her life experiences shaped and molded her love for rhythm and poetry, supporting her already developed talent of songwriting. In 2017, she dropped two singles; “Helly Kelly” and “Wanita,” earning her an artist development deal with international recording label Lakefront Records along the way. With two successful singles under her belt, Nike approached her with an endorsement opportunity. Capitalizing on the momentum of the endorsement, Zamaera dropped her first mixtape titled, Don’tZzOnMe. She also secured millions of views and gained a ton of new fans with her captivating performance on MTV Asia’s Yo! MTV Raps Cypher. The impressive performance prompted the network to reach out and offer Zamaera a position as host of Yo! MTV Raps for an entire season. Her music has been praised by publications including NYLON, HipHopDX and EARMILK; the former lauded her track “Z vs. Z” saying the song, “toes the line of lyricism and fine instrumentation as she spits fevered bars over a full-scale orchestra.”

Z is available to stream and download on music platforms worldwide. Keep up with Zamaera at Instagram.com/Zamaeraaa.