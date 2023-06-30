Zakk Jones Releases New Album « In My Life»

The album was recorded at Happy Hands Recording Studios.

Zack shares: ‘’ In August of 2021, I spent two days with my best friends and musical partners in a totally impromptu way just playing some tunes that we loved in a live setting. There was no agenda, just to have fun, serve the music, and make each other sound the best we can. We decided to lean into the funk, soul and fusion music that we all love so much. I was extremely proud of the dynamic, interactive, and supportive playing that was captured beautifully by Chuck Mauk so I decided to release it as my latest EP! I hope you enjoy these honest and totally live recordings. ’’

The tracks are as follows:

Can’t Hide Love written by Skip Scarborough, made famous by Earth, Wind & Fire

Actual Proof written by Herbie Hancock

Feel Like Makin’ Love written by Roberta Flack, reimagined by D’angelo

In My Life written by the Beatles

Coyote Blues and Interlude written by Zakk Jones

About The Zack Jones Trio

The Zakk Jones Trio is a dynamic group that fluidly blends styles as varied as modern jazz, Americana/country and fusion, often even in the same songs. Between unique arrangements of classic songs/standards and original material, the trio brings any audience a fresh listening experience that’s filled with creative improvisations.

Zakk Jones – Guitar

Matthiessen Nisch Quan – Drums & Cymbals

Chase Potter – Bass (1, 3, 6)

Eli Chambers – Bass (2, 4, 5, 7)

