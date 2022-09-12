Zachary Ross and The Divine (Ex-Man Overboard) Release “Push Start (Everybody Knows)”

Today Zachary Ross and The Divine release “Push Start (Everybody Knows),” the second single from their upcoming debut EP. The track boldly shines a light on a new side of Zachary’s musical repertoire with an alt-rock flair and pop sensibilities after being known for his previous stint in pop-punk defenders Man Overboard. This is the final single before his EP “Rebuilding Heaven” comes out on September 9th. Despite the new sound, he isn’t leaving behind the lyrical storytelling that earned him a crown as scene royalty:

“This song is about watching someone go through loneliness and you know damn well you could make them feel a lot better but they aren’t interested in you. They are interested in literally anyone but you. So all you can do is sit back and watch the dumpster fire and go ‘ok well I tried, have fun with…whatever it is you’re doing.’” – ZACHARY ROSS AND THE DIVINE

The “Push Start (Everybody Knows)” music video is available to watch here.

You may recall Zachary Ross from one of the most pivotal pop-punk bands of the 2010s – Man Overboard. His musical talents landed him on the main stage of the Vans Warped Tour, on the top 20 Billboard rock charts, and on worldwide tours with sold-out crowds on multiple continents. When the band came to an end, Zac tended to his family life and struggled with mental illness of his own. After a few years under the radar, he felt it was time to make new music under his own name in the summer of 2021. His agent Matt Pike encouraged him to take the plunge by reminding him that if he puts great music out, the world will probably listen, or at least some people. With that fire lit, Zac headed to Hollywood to make a record and a new band of his own.

Despite Man Overboard reunion plans in the future, Zachary Ross and The Divine is his latest full-time effort and main outlet as a songwriter. The new tracks explore the stories of his life including love, loss, growth, and change. The familiar and beloved characteristics of Zac’s previous musical endeavors are present and seamlessly blend with his new perspective and approach as a solo artist. His first EP under the moniker is set to release on September 9th, 2022 via Smartpunk Records.