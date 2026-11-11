Zach Top Unveils New Tracks ‘Good Girls & Cowgirls’ and ‘Other Side Of Hurtin’

Zach Top has released two new songs, “Good Girls & Cowgirls” and “Other Side Of Hurtin,'” which add to the Washington native’s expanding catalog as he continues his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour. This two-track release showcases two distinct aspects of Top’s traditional country sound.

“Good Girls & Cowgirls” features an upbeat, honky-tonk vibe, incorporating playful lyrics and a lively composition that contrasts the personalities implied by its title. The track created buzz after Top performed it for the first time publicly on July 18 during his headlining set at the Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana. He later presented an acoustic rendition of the song prior to its official release.

In contrast, “Other Side Of Hurtin’” adopts a more introspective tone. This country ballad focuses on a man looking to get over a breakup while drinking in a bar, giving the release a more subdued, classic-country feel. The song’s authors include Top, Carson Chamberlain, and Tim Nichols, with Chamberlain serving as the producer for both tracks.

The songs were designed to reflect a modern version of the traditional two-sided country single, with “Good Girls & Cowgirls” as the A-side and “Other Side Of Hurtin'” as the B-side. Additionally, a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl pressing is available featuring both tracks.

Stream “Good Girls & Cowgirls” – HERE; and “Other Side Of Hurtin'” – HERE.