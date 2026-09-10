Zach Top new dates to expanded 2026 ‘Cold Beer & Country Music Tour’

This post was originally published on this site.

Zach Top has added new dates to his ongoing “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour” through Fall 2026, transitioning the trek into major arenas across the United States.

The newly added two-month stretch begins September 11 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and features performances in major markets including San Diego, San Antonio, Jacksonville, and Milwaukee. The tour concludes October 30 with Top making his headlining debut at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A rotating lineup of supporting artists will join him on select dates, featuring Lukas Nelson, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, and Wyatt McCubbin.

The tour extension follows a series of recent milestones for the rising country artist. Earlier this year, Top recently secured the award for Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for his sophomore release, Ain’t In It For My Health. The record debuted at the top of the Billboard Current Country Albums chart and accumulated more than 30 million streams within its initial week of release. Top also earned CMA New Artist of the Year honors and achieved his first country radio number-one single with “I Never Lie.”

For ticket info, head ZachTop.com.