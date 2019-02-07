Zac Brown Band To Head Out on Summer 2019 “The Owl Tour”

Zac Brown Band, the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning group, today announced dates for their highly anticipated Summer 2019 outing, “The Owl Tour.” The set tour support act will be cosmic country soul rock band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real on select stops throughout the tour’s run.

The announcement comes as the band prepares to release their upcoming new studio album featuring the hit lead single, “Someone I Used To Know,” currently widely available for streaming and download. Additional album details including release date, track list, and artwork will be coming soon.

Both “The Owl Tour” and forthcoming album draw inspiration from the mythology and mystery surrounding the Great Horned Owl that can see perfectly in the night, serving as a guide when we need sight in even the darkest of moments.

“The Owl Tour” will mark Zac Brown Band’s third consecutive touring run within the span of one year. The summer 2019 shows will follow the band’s forthcoming spring 2019 “Down The Rabbit Hole Live Tour,” an extension of their highly successful summer 2018 “Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour” dates, which broke multiple records including the most consecutive sold out shows at the historic Fenway Park. In 2018 alone, Zac Brown Band performed for over half a million fans live.

“With ‘The Owl Tour,’ our fans can expect some new and unexpected sounds woven into the signature Zac Brown Band live music experience,” said Zac Brown. “The owl holds special meaning for us and we look forward to sharing this with everyone.”

Zac Brown Band will partner with DemerBox, as an official tour sponsor, wanting fans to never run out of fun by providing charging stations at every stop of “The Owl Tour.” Zac Brown is co-owner of DemerBox, makers of the premium waterproof speaker that goes anywhere, gets loud, & has storage to hold your valuables. The brand is held under Brown’s recently launched entertainment and lifestyle parent company, Zac Brown Collective.

Tickets and V.I.P. packages for “The Owl Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 8.

Members of the Zamily will have access to tickets before the general on sale through a presale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 11am local. For more info on the Zamily and tickets please visit ZacBrownBand.com.

“The Owl Tour” Summer 2019 Dates:

5/25/2019 Indianapolis, IN Legends Day – Indy 500 6/7/2019 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion * 6/8/2019 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion * 6/9/2019 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview * 6/14/2019 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center 6/15/2019 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center 6/21/2019 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts + 6/22/2019 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center + 6/23/2019 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center + 6/28/2019 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion 6/29/2019 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater 6/30/2019 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Summerfest 7/12/2019 Calgary, AB Calgary Stampede 7/21/2019 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival 7/24/2019 Paso Robles, CA California Mid-State Fair 7/25/2019 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheater 7/26/2019 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheater 8/9/2019 Denver, CO Coors Field * + 8/11/2019 Des Moines, IA Grandstand – Iowa State Fairgrounds + 8/23/2019 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater + 8/24/2019 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater + 8/25/2019 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live + 8/29/2019 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium * 8/30/2019 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center * 8/31/2019 Boston, MA Fenway Park (on sale February 15) * 9/6/2019 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion * 9/7/2019 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion * 9/8/2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre * 9/19/2019 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre + 9/20/2019 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater + 10/17/2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place 10/18/2019 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre * 10/19/2019 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre * 10/20/2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre * 10/25/2019 Rogers, AR The Walmart Amp * 10/26/2019 Dallas, TX The Dos Equis Pavilion (on sale February 15) *

* With special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

+ With special guest Caroline Jones