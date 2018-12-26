Zac Brown Band Releases Intense, Powerful ‘Someone I Used to Know’ Video

Zac Brown Band tackle the serious issue of post-traumatic stress disorder in their latest video “Someone I Used to Know,” an intensely focused look at the journey of a young man who returns home from war not quite the same person he was before.

The video starts off arresting viewers right away with a graphic sex scene (brief, but NSFW), and moves relentlessly into the tale of the eventual soldier, who runs his way through a football field before enlisting in the Armed Forces. A gripping view at basic training and then combat follows, with the soldier returning to his hometown and dealing with feelings he has no capacity to process. The power of community comes to his aid, with a reminder at the end of the video that none of us are alone in our emotions.

“‘Someone I Used to Know’ is a touch point to remind people that they don’t have to be alone in what they feel,” Brown says in the conclusion. “Pain and depression doesn’t discriminate; this song is me facing that part of myself of where I want to go and not where I’ve been.”

Pop star Shawn Mendes wrote “Someone I Used to Know” with the Zac Brown Band, and the song has a definite crossover vibe. The two performed during CMT’s Crossroads in 2018.