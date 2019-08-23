ZAC BROWN BAND RELEASE NEW SONG “NEED THIS,” REVEAL TRACKLIST FOR THE OWL

Zac Brown Band , the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band, today announced the digital release of their latest song, “Need This,” and revealed the full tracklist from the bands upcoming new studio album, The Owl, to be released via BMG on Sept. 20, 2019. “Need This,” which was produced by frontman Zac Brown alongside Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd, Andrew DeRoberts and Ryan Tedder, jumps straight into a light and danceable bridge full of dynamic percussion and features a blend of melodies throughout, highlighting the band’s signature ability to bend and defy any single genre. “Need This,” is available now across all digital streaming platforms.

“Need This” follows the recent debut of Zac Brown Band’s “Warrior,” which was written to pay tribute to the men and women of the US Armed Forces. Last month, the band released “Leaving Love Behind,” which debuted on iTunes’ Top 100 Country Songs chart and followed the release of “Someone I Used To Know.” Released in Nov. 2018 and debuting on Billboard’s Hot Country Song Chart, “Someone I Used To Know” went on to win the 2019 CMT Award for Group Video of the Year. Now, Zac Brown Band is giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come with the reveal of the full album tracklist. The Owl tracklist is as follows:

The Woods Need This OMW Someone I Used To Know Me and the Boys in the Band Finish What We Started

(feat. Brandi Carlile)

God Given Warrior Shoofly Pie Already On Fire Leaving Love Behind

The Owl will not only feature the intricate melodies and dynamic vocal arrangements that Zac Brown Band has long been known for, but also explore new sounds through the unexpected collaborations with producers and writers across different facets of the music world including Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and Ryan Tedder, who are both credited as composers on “Need This,” Skrillex, Andrew Watt, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco among others. Zac Brown Band’s experimentation with sound can be heard throughout the band’s career discography and helped them develop a reputation as one of the most dynamic musical acts, marked by strong musicianship and a creative range that defies genre boundaries.

Zac Brown Band is currently on the road with “The Owl Tour,” in support of the upcoming album release. Both the tour and upcoming album title are inspired by the lore surrounding the great horned owl, which can see perfectly at night, making it a reliable guide, even during dark times.

The Owl follows Zac Brown Band’s 2017 studio album, Welcome Home, which won the British Country Music Association Award for International Album of the Year. Prior to the release of Welcome Home, Zac Brown Band released four studio albums beginning with their debut major label studio album, certified 5x platinum, The Foundation, in 2008 featuring their hit debut single, “Chicken Fried.” Since then, the band’s studio album releases included You Get What You Give, in 2010; Uncaged, in 2012; and JEKYLL + HYDE, in 2015. Additionally, Zac Brown Band have released two live albums (Live From Bonnaroo, 2009; Pass The Jar, 2010), a greatest hits compilation (Greatest Hits So Far, 2014), and an extended play produced by Dave Grohl (The Grohl Sessions, Vol. 1., 2013).

A three-time Grammy Award-winning band, Zac Brown Band have sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, have achieved 15 No. 1 radio singles and are the second act in history to have topped both Country Airplay and Mainstream Rock Songs charts. They took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart during their 2015 collaboration with the late Chris Cornell on “Heavy is the Head.”

To pre-order The Owl, please visit:

https://zacbrownband.lnk.to/TheOwl

To download, stream, listen to, or purchase “Need This,” visit:

https://zacbrownband.lnk.to/NeedThis

To watch the official audio video for “Need This,” or to embed for media, visit YouTube:

https://youtu.be/qJfizSY4U4A

ABOUT ZAC BROWN BAND:

