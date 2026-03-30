Zac Brown Band announces 2026 Love & Fear Tour

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Zac Brown Band will hit the road on their Love & Fear U.S. tour. The new trek comes on the heels of the band’s historic limited engagement at Sphere Las Vegas, and the release of their eighth studio album, Love & Fear.

The band will kick off the 27-show run this July and continue through November, bringing the band’s electrifying live show to major markets across the country, with stops at legendary venues including Boston’s Fenway Park, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Grace Potter, Brothers Osborne, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Fitz and the Tantrums will support select dates.

Says Brown: “I can’t wait to get this back on the road after an epic experience at Sphere. Every night we play is a chance to turn it up, mix things around, and share an unforgettable night with our incredible fans. The Love & Fear tour is all about big energy – our new album, entertaining covers, the hits you know and love, a few unexpected curveballs, and a whole lot of fun. We’re ready to bring it!”

Ticket information can be found: HERE.

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