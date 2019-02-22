Nashville-based artist, Z.SMITH releases new single Sorta Kinda Famous featuring Brittany Bishop available on all streaming platforms.

Hailing from the West Side of Cincinnati, OH, Hip – Hop/Rap artist Z.SMITH currently pursues a career in Nashville, TN. Since his release of “Ready Up” last month, Z.SMITH found himself gaining more followers and listeners, both things he had never experienced in his career before.

“Sorta Kinda Famous is a fun and bouncy expression of this newfound publicity and the almost, maybe-sorta (not really), fame that is starting to emerge,” explains Smith. “After I wrote my verses and the hook, you could tell it needed something extra to put it over the top and that’s when we reached out to Brittany. Bishop adds a new flavor to this single with a sexy verse and memorable hook that is sure to bring you back for more.”

You can keep up with Z.Smith by visiting http://www.zsmithmusic.com and connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.