Young Pop Singer-Songwriter Penelope Robin To Become Youth Ambassador of EcoPod Refill Kiosks

The New Environmentally Friendly Solution to Refilling A Wide Variety of Household Cleaning Products Has Partnered with The Young Star, Who Will Be Featured in Upcoming Promotions, PSA’s, A New Music Video, Recently Attended the EMA Impact Summit with EcoPod Founders Henry and Gabriela Pino

At the tender age of only 11 yrs old, singer/songwriter Penelope Robin’s philanthropic efforts have already been making a BIG impact on not only the music world, but animal activism through her #AdoptYourBestie initiative, and now the world of Environmental Conservation. Teaming up with EcoPod – the new alternative to single-use plastics for home and personal care products – the company is launching a brand new initiative with Robin as youth ambassador along with her new song “World Full of Love”. She also attended the Beverly Hills EMA Impact Summit last month alongside Jaden Smith (Will Smith’s son), Wendie Malick (This is Us), Callum Worthy (The Act) and Malin Akerman (Billions) with EcoPod Founders and Father-Daughter team Henry and Gabriela Pino speaking on the company’s goals and aspirations.

The song, which Penelope previewed just this past April on Earth Day, promotes coming together to embrace nature and helping to repair the damage done through compassion. “If we broke it we can fix it, because together we can heal it // If you love it, you can dream it, ‘Cause all we need is hope in a world full of love” she sings in the acoustic-driven ballad that’s as touching as it is masterful.

Speaking on her thoughts behind the music and teaming with EcoPod, she says “I’m so excited to be collaborating with such an amazing company like Ecopod who is actively thinking about our future and teaching us the importance of taking care of our planet! Having my music as part of their message makes me so happy!”

Henry Pino, founder and President of Ecopod remarked, “We are here to help with the reduction of plastic but it’s up to our kids to take a stern stance. Penelope Robin our Youth Ambassador is a great example. Through her music she is making a difference and inspiring other kids.”

Penelope Robin is an 11-year-old singer-songwriter from Miami, Florida. She began acting as well as developing her musical calling at the age of 5. Her professional journey began to blossom after writing her first song ‘Little Bitty Heart’ which appealed to young audiences, and in turn, opened many doors in her career. The young artist has a loyal and growing fanbase that she has penned as her ‘Little Robins’ and is known on her social media as @thepennyrobin. Her YouTube channel has reached over 10 Million views and her social media continues to grow. This young talent has already shared the stage with music icons such as Phil Collins, Karol G, Yandel, Fat Joe, amongst others. Currently, she is working on new music she will be releasing this year for her fans to enjoy. She is also actively involved with various Foundations such as Crystal Academy, 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, and Celebration of the Sea; engaging, educating, and inspiring others about autism awareness, animal cruelty, and protecting our environment.

With more upcoming live performances in the works, she’ll also be heading to NY for a string of dates this Summer!

Upcoming NY Performances:

Sunday July 14th @ Playland Palooza, Playland Park, Rye, NY

Friday, July 26th @ Girl Scouts of Suffolk County Private Event, Commack, NY

Thursday, August 8th, 7:00PM @ Adventureland, Farmingdale, NY

Friday, August 9th, 8:00PM @ Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell, Wantagh, NY

Saturday, August 10th, 1:00PM @ Roosevelt Field Mall – Rising Stars Tour 2019, Garden City, NY

Saturday September 21st @ Fundraiser for 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades FL

Sunday September 29th @ Round Up Davie, opening up for Country Duo DIAMOND DIXIE https://www.facebook.com/DiamondDixieLLC

Now as she gets ready to team up with EcoPod for new commercials and PSA’s and shooting the “World Full of Love” music video Penelope Robin will continue to spread her message of healing the earth through love from Miami to LA and NY in the coming months!

More About EcoPod:

Father-daughter team Henry and Gabriela Pino created EcoPod as a sustainable solution to the growing environmental problem of plastic pollution. On land and in our oceans, single-use plastics wreak havoc on the ecosystem, polluting the water and soil. EcoPod is a cleaning solutions refilling station that creates an alternative to traditional single-use plastic containers. The result is a technology that reduces the amount of plastic waste normally generated from single-use cleaning and personal care product containers, while saving consumers time and money. EcoPod is an ideal solution for establishments such as apartment complexes, planned communities, dormitories, laundromats and retail stores that want to play a role in creating a greener future. EcoPod saves consumers time and money with its easy-to-use design and cost-cutting refilling capabilities. For establishments that implement an EcoPod Kiosk, benefits go even further by creating a new revenue stream while reducing waste pick-up, saving space, and offering a convenient, simple, and environmentally-conscious service for their customers.

