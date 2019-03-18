Young M.A Responds to Kodak Black After He Raps Homophobic Lyrics About Her

Kodak Black recently released a new song called “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy.” On the track, Kodak raps the anti-lesbian slur “dyke” several times. He also mentions New York rapper Young M.A, who is openly gay. Kodak repeats, “I be pullin’ out straps on these fuck niggas/I go Young M.A on these dumb bitches/Like a dyke, man, you niggas can’t fuck with me,” and he also raps, “I’m fuckin’ Young M.A, long as she got a coochie.”

As Complex notes, Young M.A responded to Kodak Black’s lyrics on Instagram Live, stating, “Obviously, the nigga is weird.” She added, “I know I’m a female…. But at the end of the day, nigga, that’s not my preference.” During his own Instagram Live session, Kodak said, “I’m talkin’ ’bout, how are you a girl but don’t want your pussy penetrated?”