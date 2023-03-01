YME “I Rule The World” now at AC radio: Radio/Media Download

Ymkje de Bijl aka YME is an independent artist from The Netherlands. She is at a very young age diagnosed with autism. YME is the daughter of Esther de Bijl aka E-Starr, she is known as the female vocalist of the 80’s Hit group Ottawan with hits like D.I.S.C.O. and Hands Up.

All songs are written by herself and produced by Marco Roosink. The songs are about her personal experiences and she hopes her audience will put strength of what she went through during her life dealing with her autism.

‘BE BRAVE AND DON’T LET YOUR DISORDER HOLD YOU DOWN”

YME!

