Yaprak “In The Dark” Impacting Now: Radio Download

Yaprak is an independent singer, songwriter and dancer.

She was born in Istanbul and she currently lives in Dubai. She graduated from Nigde University as an honor student ranked 3rd in Geological Engineering. She is very passionate about music.

She plays acoustic guitar, and she likes to write more experimental music. What differentiates her is her authentic style. Her character is unique as her music style that combines different cultures as well as different genres.

She recently released her new single “In the Dark”. It’s an authentic rock song which includes Irish tunes that is

written and composed by Yaprak and produced/mixed by Shane McDonald.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Yaprak

Song Title: In The Dark

Publishing: Yaprak

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Album Title: In The Dark

Record Label: Yaprak