WZPL’s Make-a-Wish Request-a-Thon Raises Over $1 Million

WZPL/Indianapolis’ Smiley Morning Show raised $1,000,508 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana during the Smiley Morning Show Make-A-Wish Request-A-Thon on-air fundraising event held on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1. 99.5 WZPL has raised a total of more than $13 million over the last 25 years to help make the wishes of local children with critical illnesses come true.

During the whirlwind day and a half live on-air event, the Smiley Morning Show cast took calls from donors, engaged sponsors, performed interviews, told inspiring wish stories, and kept the hundreds of people who answered the phones busy — and the thousands of people listening, smiling.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation makes life-changing wishes come true for children with critical illnesses. More than 250 children in Indiana are currently waiting for their wish to be granted. These kids deal with so much through treatments and hospital stays. A wish is an invaluable tool to bring hope and excitement to a scary situation.

To donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana visit onecause.com.