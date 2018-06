ANCO MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic-Dance WZFL/WHYI-HD2 (REVOLUTION 93.5)/ISLAMORADA-MIAMI, FL brings in JP to do mornings. He first hits the air on JUNE 18th.

“I’m excited to be back on air in the market where I started my career and I look forward to having fun and doing great radio with my co-host LADY GIGI,” JP said.