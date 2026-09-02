Wynonna Judd to release first album in a decade, ‘The Hard Truth’

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Wynonna Judd is set to release her first solo studio album in a decade, titled The Hard Truth, a project she describes as her most revealing and emotionally honest work to date. Scheduled for release on Oct. 2, the album arrives after a five-year creative journey and follows a period of profound personal loss, reflection and renewal.

Judd announced the project alongside its lead single, “Kentucky Queen,” a song that reconnects her with her Kentucky roots while reflecting on the experiences that shaped her life and career. The 11-track collection marks the first time the five-time Grammy winner has co-written an entire album, with longtime collaborator and husband Cactus Moser serving as producer. Recorded primarily in Tennessee, the project explores themes of resilience, faith, grief and personal growth.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Judd said, “I’ve spent a lifetime singing about heartbreak, healing, faith, and survival, but I’ve never made a record like this one.” She added, “These songs tell the truth about where I’ve been, what I’ve lost, what I’ve overcome, and who I’ve become.” The singer said the album challenged her to embrace vulnerability and prioritize authenticity over perfection, and features guest appearances from acclaimed artists including Patterson Hood, The War and Treaty and Iron & Wine, adding diverse storytelling voices to a record centered on endurance and self-discovery.

To support the album, Judd will embark on a series of concert dates this summer, including performances with Melissa Etheridge and a special Kentucky run tied to the album’s release.

Presave ‘The Hard Truth’ – HERE.

Stream ‘Kentucky Queen’ – HERE.