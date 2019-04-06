WXUS And WMFQ/Gainesville-Ocala To Debut New Morning Shows

JVC MEDIA has rolled out new morning shows in GAINESVILLE-OCALA, FL.

LEROY, the 15-year market veteran who has been waking up GAINESVILLE-OCALA on Country-Rock WXUS (US 102.3), will join JENN RYAN as co-host of THE JENN RYAN SHOW on Top 40 WMFQ (Q92.9) beginning MONDAY, APRIL 8th.

Filling the vacant spot at WXUS (US102.3) is BARRY MICHAELS, who will host mornings beginning MONDAY, APRIL 8th. MICHAELS has had successful stops in DALLAS, ORLANDO and MIAMI, just to name a few.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to stay in NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA and do what I love… waking up my friends and neighbors here, said MICHAELS. “US 102.3 is revolutionary – playing Country and Southern Rock on the same station, It’s unique, and the music mix means so much to this area. We’re going to have a lot of fun weekday mornings! Thanks to BEN BURRIS, SAM GERACE, SHANE REEVE and JOHN CARACCIOLO for believing in me.”

When asked about the move to mornings on WMFQ (Q92.9), LEROY was a little confused while commenting, “They told me I’d have pudding if I moved to Q92.9. Where’s the pudding?” His new co-host, JENN RYAN, shook her head and commented, “Mornings on Q92.9 will be a fun, strange, exciting place to be with LEROY joining THE JENN RYAN SHOW. Expect a topical and entertainment-based show that will get NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA to work or school with laughs and tons of interaction.”

OM BEN BURRIS added, “We are excited about the future of WMFQ and WXUS. Adding live and local jocks to both radio stations in a time where most stations around the country are subtracting jobs reiterates our commitment to this industry.”

GM SAM GERACE said, “LEROY and BARRY MICHAELS are longtime radio guys and residents of our community. When BARRY MICHAELS became available, it was a no-brainer to make this move and put the best talent on both stations. We know these changes to WMFQ and WXUS will position us for even more growth for our clients, community events, concerts, promotions, and great live and local radio!”