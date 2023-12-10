WXTU/Philadelphia Presents 24th Annual Toy Truck Parade

Beasley Media’s Country WXTU-FM/Philadelphia in partnership with the Camden County Board of Commissioners, invites listeners to participate in its 24th Annual Toy Truck Parade to collect toys to benefit The Boys and Girls Clubs of Camden County. Listeners are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit by decorating their cars, trucks, SUV’s and emergency vehicles and filling them with new and unwrapped toys.

The event will feature WXTU-FM air personalities including The Andie Summers Show, Razz on the Radio and Nicole Michalik. Country artist Kassi Ashton will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall and will perform live at the Cooper River Track.

Participating vehicles will line up in the parking lot of the Scottish Rite Auditorium and judges will walk the lines of cars and trucks to judge the best decorated in four categories: Big Rig, Commercial, Personal and Emergency. Vehicles will then parade through Collingswood, NJ beginning at the Scottish Rite Auditorium and ending at the Cooper River Track to deliver the toys to the center of the track where we will build a mountain of toys.

WXTU air personalities will present a special trophies to the best decorated trucks.