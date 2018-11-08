WWPW (Power 96.1)/Atlanta Adds Why Don’t We And Anne Marie To Jingle Ball Show

Why Don’t We And Anne-Marie Join Lineup For WWRW (Power 96.1)/Atlanta’s Jingle Ball 2018

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA adds WHY DON’T WE and ANNE-MARIE to the lineup for its annual holiday concert, POWER 96.1’s JINGLE BALL 2018.

The show is taking place on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 14th at 7:30p at STATE FARM ARENA. POWER 96.1’s JINGLE BALL 2018 is part of the national iHEARTRADIO JINGLE BALL TOUR PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE.

POWER 96.1’s morning show hosts, PK, DENISE and TERRY J made the announcement on-air this morning, adding the acts to previously announced performers SHAWN MENDES, CALVIN HARRIS, G-EAZY, MARSHMELLO, BAZZI, ALESSIA CARA and SABRINA CARPENTER.