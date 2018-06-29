WVNV/Malone, NY Adds ‘The Bobby Bones Show’ For Mornings
Nothing official from the station, but we have learned that MATZ COMMUNICATION GROUP Country WVNV (WILD COUNTRY 96.5)/MALONE, NY will add nationally syndicated “THE BOBBY BONES SHOW” for mornings, effective MONDAY, JULY 9th. BONES and crew will succeed the station’s “WILD WAKEUP SHOW;” no word yet from the station regarding the future of the previous hosts.
“WILD COUNTRY” made the announcement to their listeners via FACEBOOK with a video introduction from BONES and show co-host AMY; see that video here.