WTDY/Philadelphia Names Sean ‘Coop’ Tabler And Casey Reed Morning Co-Hosts

ENTERCOM Hot AC WTDY/PHILADELPHIA names SEAN “COOP” TABLER and CASEY REED as co-hosts of the station’s morning show “COOP AND CASEY.” The duo will toast their but with listeners at the “SUDS AND UGLY SWEATERS” event on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8th from noon-4p ET at SPRING MOUNTAIN ADVENTURES in SPRING MOUNTAIN, PA.

“We are so excited to bring COOP to PHILLY and to welcome CASEY back to the 96.5 TDY family,” ENTERCOM/PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Manager DAVID YADGAROFF said. “Together, their focus on all things PHILADELPHIA, along with their infectious energy is just what WTDY’s listeners are looking for in the morning.”

Previously, “COOP” did mornings at Country WGH (97.3 THE EAGLE)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH, while REED most recently held midday and afternoon-drive roles at then WIOQ/PHILADELPHIA from 2005-2014. “I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the incredible ENTERCOM team in PHILLY,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to working with [ENTERCOM/PHILADELPHIA PD] SHELLY EASTON and soak up her wealth of knowledge and talent. I can’t thank DAVID YADGAROFF enough for allowing me the opportunity to work at TDY and I am absolutely honored to be a part of a team with CASEY REED. Her talent, hard work and dedication to PHILLY are unmatched.”

“I can’t describe how it feels to have come full circle and be back at 96.5 where I started my on-air career,” REED said. “SHELLY EASTON is second to none when it comes to leadership, so it’s an honor to be working with her again as well as with DAVID YADGAROFF and everyone at ENTERCOM in my hometown. Teaming with SEAN is an absolute pleasure. I doubt there’s another morning talent as hard-working, forward-thinking and humble as he is.”