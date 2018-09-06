WTCB (B106.7)/Columbus, SC Nabs Bob & Sheri For Mornings

CUMULUS MEDIA AC WTCB (B106.7)/COLUMBIA, SC has added the syndicated BOB & SHERI morning show. BOB LACEY and SHERI LYNCH can now be heard on 50 stations across the U.S, via NOW! MEDIA syndication.

“We have considered the opportunity of adding BOB & SHERI to our great lineup at B106.7 for some time and our entire team is excited to make it a reality,” CUMULUS MEDIA/COLUMBIA, SC VP/Market Manager RICK PRUSATOR said.

“B-106 has one of the best signals and most well-known call letters in the SOUTHEAST,” BOB & SHERI co-host SHERI LYNCH said. “COLUMBIA is a city that means a lot to me — friends, family, and killer college football. We’re so happy to be supported by the amazing CUMULUS team there. GM RICK PRUSATOR and PD STEVE MCKAY have a real vision for the station. MIKE MCVAY and JOHN DIMICK at corporate have been fantastic. We’re honored to be on board.”