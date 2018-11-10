WSPK (K104.7)/Poughkeepsie, NY To Have A ‘Not So Silent Night’

PAMAL BROADCASTING Top 40 WSPK (K104.7)/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY will put on NOT SO SILENT NIGHT 2018 at THE CHANCE THEATER in POUGHKEEPSIE, NY on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8th. Performing will be DINAH JANE, BRYCE VINE and AVA MAX. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the GRACE SMITH HOUSE in POUGHKEEPSIE.

“We’re thrilled to once again bring K104’s NOT SO SILENT NIGHT to the legendary CHANCE THEATER in POUGHKEEPSIE,” K104 PD SCOTTY MAC said. “This is also a year that we open our doors of awareness to an agency that has been an open door for victims of domestic violence since 1981, THE GRACE SMITH HOUSE. It’s a privilege for everyone here at K104 to assist and bring awareness to the many different services of this private non-profit agency.”

“We are very grateful to K104.7 for choosing us as their beneficiary for this wonderful event.” GRACE SMITH HOUSE Community Development Coordinator JAMIE DEA said. “Community partnerships such as this not only support the mission of GRACE SMITH HOUSE by providing much needed funds for our programs, but also assist in reaching people in need of our services. Everyone who attends this concert is a part of the effort to break the cycle of domestic violence in our community. Such a mission is only possible when we all take a stand together.”

“This year you will be able to be part of an intimated performance with DINAH JANE, formally of FIFTH HARMONY, along with two super-exciting and yet quite different artists in BRYCE VINE and AVA MAX,” SCOTTY said.