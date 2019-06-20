WSOU/South Orange, NY Winds Up Record Clothing Drive

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY News/Talk/Sports Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NY collected a record 14 large boxes of donated clothes in its annual clothing drive for the OUR LADY OF THE SIOUX CHURCH on the PINE RIDGE INDIAN RESERVATION in SOUTH DAKOTA. The clothing will benefit members of the OGLALA LAKOTA community, as well as others on the reservation.

“It was exciting and humbling to see so many students responding to this year’s clothing drive,” WSOU Staff Rep KALEIGH DIAMOND said. “We collected more than double the amount of clothing we did last year. As people came to understand the need for clothing, they responded with true generosity.”

“One of the things we teach at WSOU is that radio isn’t just about entertainment,” WSOU GM MARK MABEN said. “Radio has a long tradition of giving back to the community and helping others. This annual clothing drive fits perfectly with those values and SETON HALL’s mission to develop servant leaders and as well as great broadcasters.”

(l-r): WSOU Sports Dir. Dalton Allison, Staff Rep Kaleigh Diamond, News Dir. Bob Towey, Technical Operations Dir. Jillian Fitzpatrick, and Asst. News Dir. Ronald Castaneda with the boxes of clothes collected by WSOU for distribution on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.