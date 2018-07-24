WRVW (107.5 The River)/Nashville Wraps Up Its Rooftop Concert Series

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE PD JONATHAN SHUFORD says, “Yesterday we put a bow on our 3rd Annual RIVER on the Rooftop series with performances from MAREN MORRIS, SABRINA CARPENTER, CASH CASH and LOOTE.”

Highlights from the event here.

“This series started three years ago as a crazy singular idea, and has somehow morphed into a destination concert series that this year featured 10 marquee artists, including 2 GRAMMY winners, with eight #1 songs to their credit,” continued SHUFORD. “It’s truly been humbling to see how RIVER on the Rooftop has grown since 2016, and we’re so thankful to our dozens of label partners who have helped us create something truly special here in NASHVILLE.”