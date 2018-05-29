WRVW (107.5 The River)/Nashville Hosts ‘River On The Rooftop’

Three Shows

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE’s annual “RIVER on the Rooftop” concert series will be hosted at a brand new venue, JASON ALDEAN’S KITCHEN + ROOFTOP BAR at 311 Broadway.

The free three-part concert series, with dates on JUNE 11th, JUNE 25th and JULY 23rd, will feature performances from BEBE REXHA, ALESSIA CARA, MAREN MORRIS, BAZZI, MAX, MADISON BEER, CASH CASH, THE VAMPS and LOOTE, with more performers to be announced at a later date.

JUNE 11th – BEBE REXHA, BAZZI, MAX

JUNE 25th – ALESSIA CARA, MADISON BEER, THE VAMPS

JULY 23rd – MAREN MORRIS, CASH CASH, LOOTE

“RIVER on the Rooftop has become synonymous with summer in NASHVILLE,” said PD JONATHAN SHUFORD. “We’ve welcomed some of the most prolific artists in the world over the past three years, and we’re incredibly proud to offer our listeners what we believe to be our best lineup yet in 2018. The wide spectrum of artists represented this year blur the lines of traditional musical genres, but what they have in common is that they’re all incredible musicians and it’s truly an honor to be able to bring them all to MUSIC CITY for this series.”