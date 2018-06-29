WRVW (107.5 The River)/Nashville Hosts Another ‘River On The Rooftop’

Big Event

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE’s 3rd Annual “RIVER on the Rooftop” series continued MONDAY, JUNE 25th, with a free show in Downtown NASHVILLE featuring GRAMMY AWARD winner ALESSIA CARA, MADISON BEER and THE VAMPS.

“RIVER on the Rooftop #2 was a monster show with three phenomenal artists braving the 94 degree NASHVILLE heat to put on one hell of a rooftop concert,” said PD JONATHAN SHUFORD. “A huge thank you to our label partners for helping us to continue delivering A-list musical acts to our listeners. These events are so much fun for us to put on every year!”

Check out pics and videos from the event here.