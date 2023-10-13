WRFF/Philadelphia Names Mike Kaplan as Program Director

iHeartMedia Philadelphia appoints Mike Kaplan as Program Director of Alternative WRFF-FM (ALT 104.5), effective immediately. Kaplan is a veteran multi-formatted Content Director and most recently served as Brand Manager of KROQ-FM/Los Angeles and WNYL-FM (ALT 92.3) in New York and Alternative Format Captain for Audacy beginning in 2019. He’s also held programming stops in New Orleans, Seattle and Kansas City.

“We’re excited to add a programmer like Mike with a proven track record of excellence to the Philadelphia cluster, said SVP of Programming Derrick Corbett. “We’re happy to have him back in the company and can’t wait to watch him grow the ALT 104.5 brand.”

“I can’t thank Thea Mitchem, Tom Poleman, Brad Hardin and Derrick Corbett enough for supporting my return to the iHeart family in my beloved hometown of Philadelphia,” added Kaplan. “It feels like coming home in more ways than one, especially collaborating again with The Woody Show. Here’s to leading the dynamic ALT 104.5 team and creating more unforgettable moments.”