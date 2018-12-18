WRAL (Mix 101.5)/Raleigh, NC, Raises $400k+ For Duke Children’s Hospital

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WRAL (MIX 101.5)/RALEIGH, NC, held its 24th annual Radiothon for DUKE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL on DECEMBER 12th and 13th. The two-day, 25 hour broadcast was hosted by the MIX morning show “Two Men And Mom,” featuring KYLE SMELSER, BRYAN LORD and SARAH KING.

The MIX 101.5 Radiothon is DUKE CHILDREN’s largest single fundraising event each year. This signature event raises funds to benefit children’s programs and further support the continuation of excellence within the medical and surgical programs at DUKE CHILDREN’S.

MIX 101.5 has raised $18,148,667 for the kids at DUKE CHILDREN’s over the past 23 years thanks to the station’s listeners, sponsors, patient families and hundreds of volunteers.