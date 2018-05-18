WQMX/Akron PD Sue Wilson Resigns

RUBBER CITY RADIO Country WQMX/AKRON, OH PD SUE WILSON has resigned her position after nearly 12 years. The resignation will be effective as of SATURDAY, JUNE 30th; reach WILSON here until then. There is currently no word on a replacement, but interested parties may submit materials here.

“It is with a grateful heart that I step away to knock a few things off my bucket list,” WILSON told ALL ACCESS. “I’ve had many great years at this locally-owned, community-focused company and will be forever grateful to THOM MANDEL and NICK ANTHONY for the chance to lead this amazing team. Also proud to be leaving with WQMX at the top of its game! We now have a rare opportunity for someone to take this incredible brand to even higher heights.”