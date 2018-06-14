WQHK/Ft. Wayne, IN Shuffles On-Air Lineup, Adds Josh & Kaysie For Mornings

FEDERATED Country WQHK (K105)/FORT WAYNE, IN has added former BREWER BROADCASTING Country WQLK/RICHMOND, IN morning team JOSH MICHAELS and KAYSIE CHASE for similar duties. The pair succeeds DUDE WALKER, KYLIE HAVENS, and DAN AUSTIN; WALKER departed the station in FEBRUARY along with afternoon host ARICKA MCAULEY.

Additionally, HAVENS will segue from mornings to middays, and AUSTIN takes over afternoons. HAVENS succeeds former PD/midday host DAVE MICHAELS, who left the station last AUGUST to join Country sister WAWC/WARSAW for afternoons. Concurrently, WQHK rounds out its lineup as AC sister WMEE weekender DAVID moves to evenings on ‘QHK; that shift had previously been voicetracked.