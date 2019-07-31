WQDR/Raleigh Shakes The ‘Ticket Rattle’ For Thomas Rhett

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP Country WQDR/RALEIGH PD MIKE BIDDLE checks in with ALL ACCESS to share a fun promotion the station is doing for an upcoming THOMAS RHETT show in the market at COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK.

“We’re having some fun with the news of THOMAS and [wife] LAUREN [AKINS] expecting baby #3,” BIDDLE writes. “Ahead of his show here next THURSDAY (8/8), we’re shaking the ‘QDR Ticket Rattle’ for listeners to call in and give us their suggestion for a name. Winners get hooked up with tickets to the show, and we plan to present all of the name suggestions to THOMAS and LAUREN at the show.”