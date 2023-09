WPYA-FM/Birmingham Flips to CHR as ”Today’s Hits 97.3”

SummitMedia flips Hot AC WPYA (Mix 97.3) in Birmingham to CHR as “Today’s Hits 97.3.” YEA! Networks synidcated Tino Cochino Radio replaces Ace & TJ Show in mornings. Kayla Morgan continues to voicetrack middays and co-owned WQNU (Q103.1) Louisville APD/afternoon talent voicetracks afternoons. The new format features music from artists such as Doja Cat, Steve Lacy, Dominick Fikem, The Weeknd, OneRepublic, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Rihanna.