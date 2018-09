TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WPST/TRENTON has appointed JOE HYER Dir./Digital Strategy. HYER most recently worked with ENTERCOM’s National Content Team in PHILADELPHIA, focusing on content for the AC and Pop stations and RADIO.COM.

HYER previously spent five years with TOWNSQUARE as a Regional Content Strategist on the company’s digital team, and held a weekend air shift at News-Talk WOBM-A/LAKEWOOD, NJ with the company’s cluster at the JERSEY SHORE.