WPOI (Hot 101.5)/Tampa Morning Co-Host Miguel A Business Of Pride Honoree

COX Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA morning co-host MIGUEL of HOT 101.5’s “MIGUEL AND HOLLY MORNING SHOW” has been named as a 2018 BUSINESS OF PRIDE honoree by the TAMPA BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL. BUSINESS OF PRIDE honorees are outstanding leaders who advance lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equality in the workplace.

MIGUEL and other honorees will be celebrated on JUNE 18th at an awards ceremony at the PALLADIUM in ST. PETERSBURG.

“Sometimes you get so lost in day-to-day work that you forget to sit back and reflect on what you’ve worked on and how it’s perceived,” said MIGUEL. “I’m so thankful for this recognition by the TAMPA BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL for the advocacy work I’ve done in the TAMPA BAY community. I’m super-lucky to work for a company that not only allows me to be open and shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community but one that actively encourages and participates in community events throughout the year!”

“MIGUEL is a bright light in the TAMPA BAY community,” CMG TAMPA VP/GM KEITH LAWLESS said. “Our entire CMG family is proud and inspired by his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.”