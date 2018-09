CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WPLJ/NEW YORK brings in SKYWALKER to do weekends while his continues as APD/afternoons at PAMAL BROADCASTING Top 40 WSPK (K104.7)/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY. he did previously spend three years on-air at Top 40 WBMP/NEW YORK.

“I’m so honored to have these legendary call letters on the resume and so grateful to PD DAVE LABROZZI and APD MIKE ALLAN,”