World Premiere Video From Top 5 iTunes Rock Band And Award-winning Director/Producer

“A textbook example of what a radio friendly, proficiently crafted “Big Rock Radio” record should be…a scorching debut” – SleazeRoxx

“Big Rock Radio” is a smooth listen, with a catchy guitar line and a straight-ahead rock groove” – Glitter2Gutter

With 2018’s release of their debut album, “Unforgettable Ride,” Denver glam rock band Love Stallion came charging out of the gate, winning over fans and critics alike. With their unbridled exhuberance and authentic embodiment of 70s and 80s glam rock stylings, Love Stallion’s “Slow Release” topped the IndiMusicTv video charts and reached the iTunes Canada rock songs Top 5. “Slow Release” has received over 29,000 Spotify streams. The video was also a critical success, being selected for international film festival viewing.

Now, Love Stallion is happy to announce the world premiere of their new video, “Big Rock Radio.” The video was produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker, John Hunt, via his Colorado-based video production company, Arcadian Pictures. “Big Rock Radio” was shot in Globe Hall and at various locations in Denver, CO, and along the highways of Moffat, Colorado. A special “Behind The Scenes Music Video Party” will be held on Saturday, December 15th at Club 1203 in Denver.

Lead singer, Aaron Hart recalls the video shoot: “My favorite part of the video was driving John’s red 1987 Nissan 300 ZX. To give it a California vibe, we filmed out in the desert by the dunes in Moffat, Colorado, which is absolutely gorgeous. We were chasing daylight, so I had about 15 minutes to re-learn how to drive stick shift before we started shooting. I was in absolute euphoria, flying down the country road, windows down, listening to ‘Big Rock Radio,’ and watching a mountain sunset!”

Watch “Big Rock Radio” at https://youtu.be/cEvB-3HjQIg.

Love Stallion has upcoming tour dates with Steel Panther, LA Guns, and Kix. For a list of shows, please visit https://lovestallionrocks.com/shows.

ABOUT LOVE STALLION: Inspired by the “big rock” sound of the 1970s and ’80s, rock stars like David Lee Roth and Freddie Mercury, and dynamic bands like Van Halen, Kiss, and Def Leppard, Love Stallion is charging onto the music scene with original glamorous hard rock. The band’s high energy live performances, flamboyant wardrobes of sequins, spandex and leather, and their signature “Sexy Disco Legs” have placed Love Stallion in the spotlight among Denver’s hottest tickets. Their debut album, “Unforgettable Ride” was recorded at Colorado Sound Studios with Emmy Award Winner and Certified Gold Album producer, Steve Avedis (Tony Bennett, NSYNC).

