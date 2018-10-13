WORLD PREMIERE of The Everlasting Night the New Lyric Video by DiAmorte

Dark Star Records is pleased to announce that the Chicago based symphonic metal band DiAmorte have just released their new lyric video for the song The Everlasting Night. The New Music Video had its World Premiere on THE KILLER MOVIE CHANNEL Syndicated on over 200 Million Devices.

www.thekillermoviechannel.net

The Music Video is in Support of the New Album THE RED OPERA Available Worldwide on 11/02/18. Via Dark Star Records / Sony Music. Don’t Miss DiAmorte as they Perform THE RED OPERA “LIVE” on 11/16/18

For Ticket go to:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3518862

BAND MEMBERS: Drake Mefestta Composer/Writer/Vocals, Spencer Creaghan Co Composer, Markus Johansson (Sylencer/THEM) Rhythm/Lead Guitar, Michael Lepond (Symphony X) Bass Guitars, Armenia Sarkissian (Soloist) Female Opera Vocals, Alina Gavrilenko (Snowmaiden) Female Opera Vocals.

Watch the new Lyric Video for The Everlasting Night at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lp6wsxddgJw

For More Info on “DiAmorte” go to:

https://www.facebook.com/diamorteofficial

For more info on Dark Star Records go to:

https://darkstarrecords.net