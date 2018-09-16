WORLD PREMIERE of HEROES The New Music Video by The Absence Project

Dark Star Records in Association with Sony Music and the Liquid Music Group are pleased to announce the release of HEROES The New Music Video by The Absence Project. The music video was released in support of the bands new 5 song EP Into The Unknown.

HEROES was Directed by: Jorge Crespo and Richard White, Produced by Tooth & Nail Productions, Available on Dark Star Records / Sony Music

Watch the New Music Video “HEROES” by The Absence Project:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvIsgQHq8dg

For More Info on “The Absence Project” go to:

https://www.facebook.com/theabsenceproject

For more info on Dark Star Records go to:

https://darkstarrecords.net