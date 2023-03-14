World Gone Cold Release Melodic Rock Single “Apology”

World Gone Cold, featuring members of P.O.D, Demon Hunter, Disciple, The Letter Black, and Attack Attack!, release their heavy, hook-laden track “Apology.” According to vocalist Ryland Raus, the track boasts powerful riffs, inventive bass runs, masterful drum parts, blistering solos, and dynamic vocals while telling the story of an ever-evolving unhealthy relationship.

The band proudly showcases this modern rock track as a pinnacle accomplishment on their upcoming self-titled EP, which is set to release on March 17, 2023 via Rockfest Records.

“Apology” was one of the first things we wrote. It is a free fall of emotion and true grit. I feel like this song showcases the group’s individual talents very clearly.” – Ryland Raus

WORLD GONE COLD, comprised of members from legacy bands: Traa Daniels (P.O.D), Tim “Yogi” Watts (Demon Hunter), Andrew Stanton (Disciple), Mark Anthony (The Letter Black), and Ryland Raus (Attack Attack! & Inhale/Exhale), deliver massive hard rock anthems with a huge wall of guitars, fluid bass rumble, monstrous drums, and soaring vocals, exploding into a mixture of heavy groove and melodic hooks.

A combination of organic metal and radio-ready songwriting encompasses the foundation of a band that began as one man’s solo outlet and quickly transformed into an unprecedented supergroup. This new band arrives armed with songs akin to the timeless catchiness of Rob Zombie or Nine Inch Nails, with the postmodern urgency of Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, and I Prevail.

